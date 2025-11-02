Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Three injured in downtown shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting at a downtown bar that left three people injured early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Meridian Street before 2 a.m. Officers at the scene found two victims, both described as adult males, injured with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Officials say a third victim, also an adult man, took himself to the hospital. He is reported to be in stable condition.

IMPD Chief Christopher Bailey released a statement on social media regarding the overnight violence:

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett also released a statement, expressing his frustration with the ongoing violence in the city.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information about the shooting to come forward.

This is a developing story. WRTV will provide updates when more information is available.

