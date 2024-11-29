Three juveniles arrested for 'botched robbery' that left boy shot in May

INDIANAPOLIS — Three juveniles have been arrested after what police call a "botched robbery" that left a boy shot and injured back in May.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred on May 22. Officers were called to the 3000 block of E. 10th Street on a report of shots being fired.

When they arrived, they found a juvenile male suffering from gunshot injuries. The boy was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police said there was also a juvenile female on the scene who told police that she had been robbed just before the shooting occurred.

Police investigated and found the incident was a botched robbery that led to the juvenile boy being shot.

The investigation identified three juveniles as the suspects and several felony warrants were issued.

On Nov. 25, IMPD located and arrested the three juvenile suspects in separate locations.

Juvenile 1 was charged with:

-Armed Robbery, a level 3 felony

-Dangerous Possession of a Firearm, a misdemeanor

Juvenile 2 was charged with:

-Armed Robbery, a level 2 felony

-Armed Robbery, a level 3 felony

-Aggravated Battery, a level 3 felony

-Criminal Recklessness, a level 5 felony

-Dangerous Possession of a Firearm, a misdemeanor

Juvenile 3 was charged with:

-Armed Robbery, a level 2 felony

-Armed Robbery, a level 3 felony

-Aggravated Battery, a level 3 felony

-Obstruction of Justice, a level 6 felony

