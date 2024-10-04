3 juveniles arrested after police chase connected to armed robberies in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Three juveniles have been arrested on Friday after a police chase connected to multiple armed robberies in the Indianapolis area, police said.

According to the IMPD, around 5:30 a.m., officers with the assistance of community members and the use of License Plate Reader technology, located a vehicle involved with the robberies, which police said took place Thursday evening into early Friday morning.

Police said a traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle and the vehicle fled from officers, resulting in a pursuit.

The suspect vehicle struck another stopped vehicle, which caused that vehicle's sole occupant to be extracted by EMS. Thankfully, the victim was transported to the hospital with only minor injuries.

Police said the suspect vehicle continued to flee and eventually crashed near 38th and Georgetown. Three juvenile suspects exited the vehicle and fled.

While two of the suspects were apprehended, the third suspect was located with the use of a drone and K9. At least one firearm was located.

At this time, the crash site has been cleared.

The three juvenile suspects were transported to the hospital for checkout. Upon release, they will be transported to the Robbery office for interviews.

Police have not released any additional information about the armed robberies.