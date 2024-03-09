Three pedestrians injured in hit and run in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Three pedestrians were injured in a hit and run in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to Massachusetts Ave. and College Ave. on a report of a serious bodily injury hit and run crash around 2 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found three pedestrians that were struck by a vehicle.

Initial information suggests the driver traveled south bound and struck the three pedestrians as they stood on the southwest corner of the intersection.

All three victims were transported to the hospital. Two of the victims were reported to be in stable condition and the third is in critical condition.

At this time, police said there is no suspect or suspect vehicle information.