Three people injured in shooting at CVS on the east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a CVS Pharmacy on the east side on Tuesday evening.

IMPD says units responded to a report of shots fired at 4400 E 10th Street, a short time before 7 p.m.

At the scene, officers found two victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Both victims are reported to be in stable condition.

WRTV

Then, sometime after 7 p.m., officers responded to the report of a walk-in person shot at Community East Hospital. Police believe this individual was injured in the incident at CVS. IMPD confirmed this person is also in stable condition.

IMPD is actively investigating the scene.

This is a developing story.