Three sentenced to collective 25 years for armed robbery of Lawrence T-mobile

INDIANAPOLIS — Three men have been sentence to federal prison for a collective 25 years for the armed robbery of a Lawrence mobile phone store.

Clifford Lewis, 20, Tyrese Turner, 22, and Calvin Johnson, 21, all of Indianapolis pleaded guilty to to interference with commerce by robbery and using a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to court documents, on November 12, 2020, Johnson and Lewis entered a T-Mobile store on Pendleton Pike in Lawrence.

They approached an employee at the display counter and asked about switching a service plan. According to court documents, the employee noticed Lewis had a pistol secured in his waistband as he began to help them.

Johnson and Lewis then approached a second employee, as Turner entered the store with a black backpack.

Turner flashed a semiautomatic pistol and ordered the second employee into a back room.

The three men then took turns taking electronic devices from the safe and putting them in Turner's backpack, court documents say.

Johnson also allegedly zip-tied the employees hand and ankles.

While the robbery was still in progress, Lawrence Police Department arrived. All three men attempted to flee.

Court documents say Johnson and Turner were caught and arrested in the store. Lewis fled and was arrested at a later date.

Officers conducted a search and found a Taurus 9mm caliber semiautomatic pistol in Johnson's right front jean pocket and found the loaded Glock 19 9mm caliber semiautomatic pistol that was in Lewis’s waistband behind the store.

According to police, the total amount of property taken during the robbery included over 50 devices worth $43,804.30.

Lewis was sentenced to 8 years in federal prison. In November 2022, Turner was sentenced to seven and a half years in federal prison. In June of 2022, Johnson was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.