Three shot on Indy's near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot on the near northeast side of Indianapolis Saturday night.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just before 11 p.m. officers responded to 2310 N. Arsenal Avenue on a report of a person shot. Police located an adult male with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The just after midnight, IMPD officers responded to a local hospital in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they found two adult females with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

According to police, the adult females were also shot in the 2300 block of N. Arsenal Avenue.

All three victims, a male and two females, were reported to be in stable condition.

Based on preliminary investigation, police believe the shooting occurred during a gathering of some sort. One person of interest was detained.

