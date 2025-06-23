Three shot on Monument Circle in downtown Indy during early morning hours

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot in downtown Indianapolis near Monument Circle early Monday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunfire near the intersection of S. Meridian St. and W. Washington St just after 2 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found three victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Fortunately, all three individuals were reported to be in stable condition and received medical care.

The violent incident occurred just hours after the Indiana Pacers fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, a game that had drawn thousands of fans to downtown watch parties.