Three shot, two in critical condition after Wednesday shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says two people are in critical condition and one person is in stable condition after three shootings across the city.

IMPD responded to the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Michigan Road around 6:45 p.m. and found a person shot inside a truck in the parking lot. Police say the shooting happened outside and the store is still open to customers.

Around 7:45 p.m., IMPD responded to the 4400 block of East Washington Street and found a victim in stable condition. Around the same time, another victim was reported to be in critical condition at Washington and Rural Streets.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

