Three suspects, including a 16-year-old, arrested after carjacking Uber driver

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people are in police custody, including a 16-year-old, after allegedly carjacking an Uber driver over the weekend.

“The guy behind me — was sitting behind me where I was positioned in the car happened to pull a gun,” Mustafa Prodhan said.

Prodhan says he was driving for Uber when he says he picked up the three suspects from Lebanon early Sunday morning, before one of them pointed a gun at the driver and demanded the car.

“If I would have done something about it I probably would have been shot,” Prodhan told WRTV on Monday.

WRTV

A probable cause affidavit says the alleged suspects ultimately led officers on a car chase later that day. Court documents say at one point, the suspects allegedly drove into the front end of an IMPD officer's vehicle in Indianapolis.

IMPD

The car then left the scene. IMPD ultimately arrested a 21-year-old, a 20-year-old, and a 16-year-old near Massachusetts and Ritter.

“It’s disappointing. Nobody should be a victim of any crime in this city,” IMPD officer Tommy Thompson told WRTV.

Prodhan’s case is just one of the six IMPD investigated over the weekend. IMPD hopes that drivers take the necessary precautions when driving around the city.

“Ensure they lock the doors while driving, if they have a GPS application for it, if they have their phone on them, rather than in their car and not keeping valuables inside their car,” Officer Thompson concluded.

IMPD NUMBERS

Robbery – Carjacking YTD 10/6/24 & Prior Year YTD 10/6/2023

2024: 148 (Down 11.4% from 2023)

2023: 167