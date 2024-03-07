TikTok 'Door Kick Challenge' impacts Johnson County, authorities warn not to participate

JOHNSON COUNTY — A dangerous, viral social-media challenge, called the TikTok Door Kick Challenge, has made its way to Johnson County.

The prank involves beating and kicking on a stranger's door and running off.

Authorities warn doing that can resemble a home invasion.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office responded to a home invasion call on February 27, after a Greenwood homeowner reported five teens kicked and beat on his door.

After he opened his door, the teenagers ran off.

Deputies were near the area, and attempted to stop them. The five then ran.

They were eventually arrested and charged with attempted residential entry, level 6 felonies and resisting law enforcement, misdemeanors.

"Fortunately, nobody was hurt. But sooner than later it's likely something bad is going to happen and I don't want to see someone get injured, killed or have to go through the process of answering the repercussions from making a poor decision," said JCSO Commander Damien Katt.

The sheriff's office says days later, a second TikTok Door Kick Challenge happened.

"The possibility of this going south are numerous and it's just scary to think. Imagine being a homeowner and all of a sudden your door is being violently kicked," said Commander Katt.

JCSO says the TikTok challenge has led to a number of people being shot across the country.

It is stressing to the community not to participate.

"When somebody comes in the middle of the night and starts pounding on their door, not just a ding dong, but pounding on the door, it sounds like they are getting broken into and it's going to alarm them," said Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner. "A lot of people, as they should be, are ready to defend themselves and someone can get hurt."

Authorities are asking parents to talk to their children.

"We have kids running around thinking there is no harm in this. This is not like ding dong ditch, this is something much more dangerous than that. It's dangerous and not only is it horrible, but the repercussions legally from that are significant, whether you're a juvenile or an adult," said Commander Katt.

