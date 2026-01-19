Tippecanoe County judge, wife shot at home, both stable

LAFAYETTE — A Tippecanoe County judge and his wife were shot Sunday afternoon at their Lafayette home, with both victims remaining hospitalized in stable condition as authorities search for the gunman.

Lafayette Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Mill Pond Lane at approximately 2:17 p.m., according to an initial police statement.

Police confirmed that a male and female had been injured during the shooting and both were transported to the hospital in stable condition. However, police did not identify the victims in their official statement.

The victims were later identified as Tippecanoe Superior Court Judge Steve Meyer and his wife, Kim, according to statements from judicial colleagues.

The shooter remains at large, according to Chief Justice Loretta Rush.

Statement from Chief Justice Loretta Rush:

Dear Colleagues,



Tippecanoe Superior Court 2 Judge Steve Meyer is a fellow judge and a longtime friend. I am deeply grateful he and his wife Kim are alive after having been shot in their home. Their health and well-being are of utmost concern to me.



As of the sending of this message, the shooter is purportedly still at large. Please be in contact with your local sheriff.



I worry about the safety of all our judges. As you work to peacefully resolve more than 1 million cases a year, you must not only feel safe, you must also be safe. Any violence against a judge or a judge's family is completely unacceptable. As public servants, you are dedicated to the rule of law.



I know you join me in praying for Steve and Kim and their speedy recovery. Meantime, please remain vigilant in your own security.

Statement from Judge Sean Persin: