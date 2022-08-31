Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Tippecanoe Sheriff asks for help identifying vandals who damaged 8 school buses, playground

tcso .png
Photo Provided / Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office
The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office released these surveillance photos after Tippecanoe School Corporation buses and playground were damaged.
tcso .png
tcso vandals.png
Posted at 4:56 PM, Aug 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 16:56:34-04

TIPPECANOE COUNTY — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying the individuals involved in damaging the Wea Elementary and Wea Middle School school buses and playground equipment.

Officials released surveillance pictures of the suspects and the vehicle involved.

tcso .png
The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office released these surveillance photos after Tippecanoe School Corporation buses and playground were damaged.
tcso vandals.png
The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office released these surveillance photos after Tippecanoe School Corporation buses and playground were damaged.

If you have any information about who would be at the school during the hours between 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, to 4 a.m. on Sunday, August 28, contact detectives.

Detectives can be contacted at 765-423-9321.

You can submit a tip through the WeTip hotline at 1-800-782-7463.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE