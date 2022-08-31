Tippecanoe Sheriff asks for help identifying vandals who damaged 8 school buses, playground

TIPPECANOE COUNTY — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying the individuals involved in damaging the Wea Elementary and Wea Middle School school buses and playground equipment.

Officials released surveillance pictures of the suspects and the vehicle involved.

Photo Provided / Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office released these surveillance photos after Tippecanoe School Corporation buses and playground were damaged.

If you have any information about who would be at the school during the hours between 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, to 4 a.m. on Sunday, August 28, contact detectives.

Detectives can be contacted at 765-423-9321.

You can submit a tip through the WeTip hotline at 1-800-782-7463.