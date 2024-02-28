Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Toddler killed in accidental shooting, police say

The toddler was injured in the shooting sometime after midnight in the 3700 block of North Dearborn Street according to IMPD.
Toddler shot Dearborn 1.jpg
Toddler shot Dearborn2.jpg
Posted at 11:17 AM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 12:21:39-05

INDIANAPOLIS — A child was killed Wednesday in an accidental shooting on the east side, police said.

The toddler was injured in the shooting shortly before midnight Tuesday in the 3700 block of North Dearborn Street, said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer William Young.

Investigators believe the shooting was an accident, Young said. The child was hospitalized in critical condition and later pronounced dead by medical personnel, Young said.

Police did not release details, including the child's age, type of gun and who was holding the weapon when it fired.

Young said the case remains under investigation.

Toddler shot Dearborn 1.jpg
A child was killed Wednesday in an accidental shooting on the east side in the 3700 block of North Dearborn Street, IMPD said.
Toddler shot Dearborn2.jpg
A child was killed Wednesday in an accidental shooting on the east side in the 3700 block of North Dearborn Street, IMPD said.

Contact WRTV reporter Vic Ryckaert at victor.ryckaert@wrtv.com or on X/Twitter: @vicryc.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!