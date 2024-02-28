Toddler killed in accidental shooting, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — A child was killed Wednesday in an accidental shooting on the east side, police said.

The toddler was injured in the shooting shortly before midnight Tuesday in the 3700 block of North Dearborn Street, said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer William Young.

Investigators believe the shooting was an accident, Young said. The child was hospitalized in critical condition and later pronounced dead by medical personnel, Young said.

Police did not release details, including the child's age, type of gun and who was holding the weapon when it fired.

Young said the case remains under investigation.

Eldon Wheeler/WRTV A child was killed Wednesday in an accidental shooting on the east side in the 3700 block of North Dearborn Street, IMPD said.

