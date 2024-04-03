Traffic stop leads to IMPD finding large amounts of drugs, guns hidden at east side restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS — A traffic stop led police to a restaurant on the east side of Indianapolis, where large amounts of drugs, guns and ammunition were found.

The Indiana Crime Guns Task Force detectives conducted a traffic stop in the 3200 block of North Emerson Avenue late Monday evening after seeing a hand-to-hand drug transaction take place in a parking lot.

During the traffic stop, police say a handgun was located in a man’s possession. The man was not permitted to own a firearm due to being a convicted felon.

The investigation led police to 1313 Eatery, located at 5299 E. 38th St. Detectives searched the business and seized approximately 600 grams of cocaine, five pounds of methamphetamine, one pound of marijuana, and 70 grams of pressed fentanyl pills.

Three other firearms were also found inside the restaurant, two of which were reported stolen, and nearly 900 rounds of live ammunition.

The man was arrested and faces charges of dealing meth, dealing a narcotic drug and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

WRTV does not name suspects until they are formally charged.

1313 Eatery released the following statement regarding the incident: