Trial delayed for man accused of killing his son Nakota Kelly

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge on Wednesday postponed the murder trial for the man accused of killing his son, Nakota Kelly.

Marion County prosecutors say Anthony Dibiah used a plastic bag to smother Nakota at a west-side apartment on July 18, 2020.

Marion Superior Court Judge Shatrese M. Flowers scheduled Dibiah's murder trial to begin March 21, records show. The trial had been set to begin Jan 24.

Provided by Hayley Kelly Nakota Kelly

“Oh, I’m dead,” records say Nakota, 10, told his mother days before he left for that last court-ordered weekend visit with his father. “Don’t expect me to come home. My dad is going to kill me.”

Dibiah, prosecutors say, smothered his son, disposed of the boy's body and fled in his Jeep. Detective found blood and other evidence in Dibiah's apartment in a complex near West 10th Street and I-465.

Dibiah drove through Indiana and Illinois before police caught him in Missouri. They have not found Nakota's body.

Provided by Hayley Kelly Anthony Dibiah

Dibiah has been held in the Marion County Jail since Aug. 2, 2020, records show.

