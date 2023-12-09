Trial underway for IMPD officers charged after May 2020 protest arrests

INDIANAPOLIS — The jury trial has begun for two IMPD officers who were indicted for their involvement in an excessive force incident during a May 2020 Black Lives Matter protest in Indianapolis.

IMPD Officers Jonathan Horlock and Nathaniel Schauwecker arrested two women, Ivore Westfield and Rachel Harding, on May 31, 2020. A video of the arrest of one of the women went viral online after the incident.

In the video, officers can be seen repressing a woman with batons and pepper bullets. The video also shows another woman being pushed to the ground by officers before she was apprehended.

Westfield and Harding have since filed a lawsuit against the officers.

PREVIOUS | Two IMPD officers face charges after protest arrest | Excessive force lawsuit filed against IMPD for protest arrests

"These officers took action that was consistent with their police training and procedures, and more importantly, consistent with the law,” John Kautzman, the officer's attorney, said. “But they now find themselves targets of a movement that seeks to defund the police and seeks to target cops.”

Horlock faces the following charges:



Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury

Battery Resulting in Moderate Bodily Injury

Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury

Perjury

Obstruction of Justice

Official Misconduct



Schauwecker faces the following charges: