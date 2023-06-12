Trio of teens arrested for armed carjacking Monday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — Three teenagers were arrested Monday morning after allegedly carjacking a man at gunpoint near the IUPUI campus.

According to a police report, a 15-year-old boy, 17-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl were arrested and face preliminary charges of robbery, theft and possession of marijuana relating to the incident.

The incident happened at the Avenue Apartment in the 900 block of W. 10th Street.

When the three teenagers were located, they were found to have a handgun and marijuana on them.