Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and two people are injured after a triple shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot just before 4 a.m. in the 3900 block of N. High School Road.

Police located two victims at the scene with gunshot injuries. One victim was in critical condition and later died. The second victim is critical condition at the hospital.

Shortly after, police responded to the 7100 block of Rockville Road for another report of a person shot. They found one victim with gunshot injuries who was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

According to police, the third shooting located in the 7100 block of Rockville Road was connected to the shooting in the 3900 block of N. High School Road.

Police have not released suspect information.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475, or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.