Triple shooting leaves one dead, two injured on Indy's northwest side

Posted at 9:15 AM, Sep 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-03 09:15:13-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A triple shooting left one person dead and two people injured on the northwest side of Indianapolis overnight.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1000 block of 37th Street just after midnight Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers located three people with gunshot injuries.

Two victims were in critical condition and one victim was in stable condition.

According to police, one of the victims died just before 2 a.m.

This incident is still under investigation.

