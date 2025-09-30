Triple shooting leaves three dead on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people are dead after a shooting on Indianapolis' northwest side late Monday night.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of Guion Road just before midnight on September 29 on a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found one person outside with gunshot wounds. Two additional people were located nearby in a vehicle, also with gunshot wounds.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services pronounced two victims dead at the scene. The third victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Detectives believe the incident started as a disturbance between two groups of individuals.

Anyone with information should call Detective Christopher Morgan at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email Christopher.Morgan@indy.gov.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.