Trooper finds boy, stolen car, after Amber Alert was issued in Lawrence

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police Trooper Susan Rinschler found a missing 10-year-old boy after someone stole the car he was in from a gas station Wednesday morning in Lawrence.

Rinschler found the boy about 30 minutes after the Amber Alert was issued.

She found the stolen car with the boy still sleeping in the backseat parked at a Burger King on South Keystone Avenue in Indianapolis.

"The Lawrence detectives drove his mom on scene and by far, that moment and that image will never come out of my head because that was the most amazing thing to see," Rinschler said. "A mother reuniting with a child that she was probably scared to death. I can't even imagine what she was going through. But to see those two get together and he probably didn't even realize what all the hubbub was about, but I'll never forget that."

She is encouraging citizens to pay attention to details when Amber Alerts are issued. In this case, the vehicle description mentioned a missing rear passenger side hubcap.

"Even little things like a bumper sticker, just something different, does it have custom rims, does it have tinted windows, something for us to really stand out because the car, it was an older model Honda and they make a million of those," she said. "To find it sometimes is a diamond in the rough, but it was that description of a missing right rear that led me to follow up on it."