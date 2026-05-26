Trooper shot, suspect killed during interstate traffic stop in Hammond

HAMMOND, Ind. (WRTV) — An Indiana State Police trooper was shot, and a suspect died after shots rang out during an interstate police shooting in Hammond early Tuesday morning.

The Hammond Police Department says the incident unfolded just after midnight on I-94 eastbound, just east of the Indiana-Illinois border.

A trooper had pulled over a suspect during a traffic stop for a traffic violation, and at some point, shots were fired.

The suspect, a 34-year-old man from Gary, was shot and died at the scene.

The trooper sustained a gunshot wound to the chest, ISP Sgt. Fifield said in a press conference. The trooper was taken to a hospital for treatment and is reportedly in "stable condition" as of 8 a.m. ET.

Fifield noted the trooper is a K-9 officer, and the K-9 was unharmed.

ISP says a female passenger in the suspect vehicle, also 34 years old, has been taken into custody and is being held at the Lake County jail on a temporary hold.

No other injuries were reported.

All eastbound and two westbound lanes of I-94 at Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond were closed while crews investigated. Traffic was being diverted at Calumet Avenue and Indianapolis Boulevard.

This is a developing story.