Truck driver dead after road rage shooting in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY — A person has died following a road rage shooting in Grant County.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, a truck driver was shot and killed in Grant County on Monday following a road rage incident that began on I-69.

Sheriff Del Garcia says deputies were made away of the shooting in a rural part of the county and found a person had died as a result of the shooting.

Preliminary investigation found a road rage incident between a Grant County resident returning home and a semi driver began on I-69. According to Garcia, the driver exited I-69 onto State Road 26 to return home and the semi followed him.

The driver, once home, said a laser was pointed at him and he believed it to be a weapon.

The Grant County resident reportedly fired his gun at the semi driver. The semi then went across a cornfield and caught fire.

The semi driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Garcia, the investigation is still active.

