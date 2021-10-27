Trucker to plead guilty in deadly crash that killed four siblings on I-70 in Richmond

RICHMOND — A truck driver whose semitrailer crashed into a car along an eastern Indiana highway construction zone in 2020, killing four young siblings, has filed notice that he intends to plead guilty in the case.

Corey Robert Withrow, 32, of Ohio, was initially scheduled to go on trial starting Nov. 1. He's been charged with four counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle, causing catastrophic injuries while operating a motor vehicle and four counts of reckless homicide. A mercy plea hearing is now scheduled for Feb. 24, according to the Associated Press.

The July 2020 fiery crash along I-70 in Richmond killed four siblings and severely injured their father, Aaron Bruce, of Missouri. Bruce suffered burns over 56% of his body.

READ | Truck driver never stopped before hitting car with four children inside, documents inside

The four children who died were identified as Anesa Noel Acosta, 15, Quintin Michael McGowan, 13, Brekkin Riley Bruce and Trentin Beau Bruce, 6.

According to court documents released shortly after the crash, Withrow was behind the wheel of the rig as it approached slowed traffic entering a construction zone. Withrow told investigators he had just looked down at his phone prior to the crash. Multiple witnesses, including a doctor from North Carolina, said the truck never slowed and crashed into the car and then another semi at full speed. Investigators later determined Withrow was going 72-miles-per-hour at the time of impact, which was 17 miles over the posted speed limit of 55-miles-per-hour in the construction zone.

Following the crash, police said they found Withrow along the side of the road, staggering and off-balance with slurred speech, according to those court documents. A blood draw was obtained following a warrant which showed evidence of marijuana, amphetamines and methamphetamine in Withrow's system.

Witnesses also told investigators that Withrow's truck had been driving erratically for three or four miles prior to the crash. At one point, his truck pushed another semi into the shoulder.