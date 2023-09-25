Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

TSA detects 3 firearms in one day at IND setting new annual record

The total number of guns detected at the airport this year is now 75
CENTERED PORTRAIT PHOTO WITH BLURRED BACKGROUND (6).png
Photo provided by TSA
Transportation Security Administration officers at Indianapolis International Airport discovered three firearms at security checkpoints on Sunday, Sept. 24.<br/>
CENTERED PORTRAIT PHOTO WITH BLURRED BACKGROUND (6).png
Posted at 3:34 PM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 15:34:34-04

INDIANAPOLIS— Transportation Security Administration officers discovered three firearms at the Indianapolis Airport on Sunday.

The three firearms were stopped in two incidents on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 6:20 a.m. and 9 a.m. All three were loaded. The Indianapolis Airport Authority police were alerted, responded to the checkpoint, and confiscated the weapons.

This brings the total number of guns detected at IND this year to 75, setting a new annual record. The previous annual record was 74 firearms, set in 2021. In all of 2022, 68 firearms were stopped at IND checkpoints.

airport guns.jpg

“It’s troubling that we’ve set an all-time record for firearms stopped at the checkpoint with more than three months still left in the year,” Indiana TSA Federal Security Director Aaron Batt said. “In addition to the serious safety risk these incidents pose, they also slow down the screening process for all passengers when we’re forced to temporarily close down a lane. I urge passengers to think twice before they leave the house about what they’re bringing in their carry-on bags.”

As a reminder, the penalty amount for a firearm violation can reach as high as $14,950. TSA will continue to revoke pre-check eligibility for at least five years for passengers caught with a firearm in their possession.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATCH THE WRTV SPECIAL NOW