TSA detects 3 firearms in one day at IND setting new annual record

INDIANAPOLIS— Transportation Security Administration officers discovered three firearms at the Indianapolis Airport on Sunday.

The three firearms were stopped in two incidents on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 6:20 a.m. and 9 a.m. All three were loaded. The Indianapolis Airport Authority police were alerted, responded to the checkpoint, and confiscated the weapons.

This brings the total number of guns detected at IND this year to 75, setting a new annual record. The previous annual record was 74 firearms, set in 2021. In all of 2022, 68 firearms were stopped at IND checkpoints.

TSA

“It’s troubling that we’ve set an all-time record for firearms stopped at the checkpoint with more than three months still left in the year,” Indiana TSA Federal Security Director Aaron Batt said. “In addition to the serious safety risk these incidents pose, they also slow down the screening process for all passengers when we’re forced to temporarily close down a lane. I urge passengers to think twice before they leave the house about what they’re bringing in their carry-on bags.”

As a reminder, the penalty amount for a firearm violation can reach as high as $14,950. TSA will continue to revoke pre-check eligibility for at least five years for passengers caught with a firearm in their possession.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter.