TSA finds 70 firearms at IND so far this year, topping total found in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS— Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers have found 70 firearms at the Indianapolis International Airport (IND) so far in 2023, topping the total found in 2022.

In all of 2022, 68 firearms were discovered at IND checkpoints.

Firearms were stopped on Wednesday, Sept. 13, and in two separate incidents on Thursday, Sept. 14. All three were loaded.

This growing number is a cause of concern to airport officials.

"Bringing a firearm to a security checkpoint not only slows down the individuals in that lane, but it slows everyone in line behind them down and is a security and safety concern. Guns should never be brought to the security checkpoint in carry-on luggage,” Indiana TSA Federal Security Director Aaron Batt said.

The penalty for a firearm violation, which TSA determines based on the circumstances in each case, can reach as high as $14,950. TSA will also revoke TSA PreCheck eligibility for at least five years for passengers caught with a firearm in their possession.

Passengers can travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter.

Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. Travelers should check for firearm laws in the jurisdictions they are flying to and from.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.