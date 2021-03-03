Twin brothers face federal gun charges stemming from gun store burglary

INDIANAPOLIS — Twin brothers arrested last month in connection to the burglary of an Indianapolis gun store have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of theft of firearms from a federally licensed firearms dealer.

The two 18-year-old men from Indianapolis were indicted for the theft of 10 firearms from 500 Guns, a gun store in Speedway, back in January where authorities said an individual crashed a vehicle into the side of the building and stole weapons.

"With the cooperation from the public, and the excellent work by the investigators at the Crime Gun Intelligence Center, several stolen firearms and the thieves who stole them were quickly taken off the streets of Indianapolis," Acting U.S. Attorney John E. Childress said. "This case is a great example of citizens working together with law enforcement to make the community a safer place to live."

According to the criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, in the early morning hours of Jan. 21, the brothers went to an Indianapolis car dealership where one of them stole a vehicle. They drove separately to 500 Guns, where the stolen car was crashed through the front of the building to gain access, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

A tip from the public led CGIC detectives and federal agents to investigate and identify the brothers as suspects. During a search of their home, agents arrested the brothers and recovered some of the stolen firearms.

"This is another example of cooperation from members of our community to help solve crime," Chief Randal Taylor, of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, said. "I appreciate the work of IMPD detectives, our federal partners and acting U.S. Attorney John E. Childress for their work in arresting these suspects and charging them in federal court."