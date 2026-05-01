Two 19-year-olds arrested after road rage incident on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police arrested two 19-year-olds after a road rage shooting on I-465 Saturday. Both remain held without bond.

Detectives charged Lester Posadas with intimidation, pointing a firearm, and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. Police arrested Hector Flores and booked him into the Marion County Jail. ISP said Flores was driving without a license.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Saturday, April 25. Dispatchers got a 911 call from a woman who said a man in another vehicle shot at her on I-465.

ISP said investigators identified the suspect vehicle, a gray Ford Escape with a false temporary plate, using Flock traffic cameras and other tools.

Officers detained the driver, Flores, and took him to the Indiana State Police Post. Detectives believe Posadas fired the shots.

On April 28, the ISP SWAT Team arrested Posadas at an apartment on East 40th Street.

ISP said both suspects separately confessed to the crimes.

Community activist Lamont Dean, who lives near the arrest location, said the incident reflects a broader issue.

“Me growing up in the city of Indianapolis and the near east side in that area… I’m so disappointed in what’s going on with our youth,” Dean said. “But I don’t wanna just focus on the problem. My heart and desire is to focus on solutions to that problem.”

State police said the arrests send a clear message to aggressive drivers. No injuries were reported in the shooting.

