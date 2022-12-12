Two arrested for five different bank robberies IMPD says

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested two people in connection with the robbery of five different banks in Indianapolis.

IMPD and FBI began investigating four robberies in Oct. 2022 and by Nov. 2022 they developed two possible suspects.

On Dec. 8. 2022, the Chase Bank located at 4710 E. 10th Street was robbed and investigators were able to identify an alleged suspect.

The suspect vehicle was stopped in the 2500 block of Lasalle St and two people were taken into custody, police said.

Investigators say the suspects are allegedly involved with the following bank robberies:

October 7, 2022, Forum Credit Union (7023 Corporate Drive)

October 8, 2022, Chase Bank (702 E. 86th Street)

October 8, 2022, Chase Bank (5601 Castle Creek Pkwy N. Drive)

October 29, 2022, Chase Bank (1420 W. Southport Road)

December 8, 2022, Chase Bank (4710 E. 10th Street)

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

