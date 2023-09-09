Watch Now
Two arrested for road rage shooting on I-65

Posted at 1:20 PM, Sep 09, 2023
GREENWOOD — Two people were arrested after an alleged road rage shooting on I-65 Friday.

According to Indiana State Police, around 11:17 a.m., dispatchers were notified about shots being fired on I-65 northbound near the 97 mile marker. The victim was able to provide a detailed description of the suspect's vehicle.

An ISP Detective happened to be on I-65 in an unmarked vehicle near the location of the call. The detective located the suspect vehicle, a white Nissan, on I-65 northbound at the 107 mile marker. He followed the vehicle until other troopers caught up and together they pulled over the suspect.

The Nissan was occupied by a driver and a passenger, both were taken into custody.

According to police, the drive of the white Nissan allegedly fired shots at the occupants of a Subaru on I-65. No injuries were reported but bullet holes were found in the victim's vehicle.

After being granted a search warrant for the suspect's vehicle, police found a handgun and marijuana.

The driver, a 24 year old of Ohio, was arrested on the preliminary charges of Criminal Recklessness, Intimidation and Possession of Marijuana.

The passenger, a 20 year old of Ohio, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana.

Both suspects were transported to the Johnson County Jail.

