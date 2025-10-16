Two arrested in Crawfordsville church arson investigation

CRAWFORDSVILLE — Two Crawfordsville residents have been arrested on arson charges nearly 10 months after a fire destroyed a former church building.

Tanner Northcutt and Dailee Pender were arrested October 14 on warrants for arson, criminal mischief and false informing in connection with the December 2024 fire at the former One Way Pentecostal Church at 802 South Mill Street.

The building was deemed a total loss and demolished due to severe structural damage after fire crews responded to the blaze.

Detective Sergeant Payne led the investigation, executing multiple search warrants on suspects' cellular devices and social media accounts. More than 700 gigabytes of digital evidence, totaling over four million individual data artifacts, were reviewed.

The Tippecanoe High Tech Crime Unit provided assistance in processing and analyzing the data.

The cause of the fire was determined to be suspicious, prompting the extensive criminal investigation that lasted nine months.

Crawfordsville Police thanked the public for tips that aided the investigation and other law enforcement agencies for their assistance.