Two charged in connection with deadly hit-and-run of motorcyclists in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges against a man and a woman for their alleged roles in the fatal hit-and-run crash of motorcyclists in July 2024.

Tonisha Glover is charged with two counts of failure to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in death and Donald McNary has been charged with Assisting a Criminal, Obstruction of Justice, and False Informing.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on July 28, at approximately 1:15 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 3500 block of Lafayette Road following a report of a hit-and-run crash. The accident involved a motorcycle with two occupants and a black sedan whose occupants fled the scene before officers arrived.

Upon reaching the location, officers found two individuals ejected from their motorcycle. The motorcycle, identified as a silver 2017 Yamaha, was struck by a black 2017 Ford Fusion that had attempted to turn left into the Rally's on Lafayette Road.

The driver of the motorcycle, Jorge Cabrera, 29, and his passenger, Welsy Johana Santos-Jimenez, 22, were both transported to local hospitals but were pronounced deceased shortly after.

During the investigation, the affidavit revealed detectives interviewed an employee at Rally's who reported hearing a loud boom and observing the aftermath of the crash. She reported seeing the victims lying in the roadway and saw the occupants of the black sedan attempt to flee the area.

Further inquiries revealed that Donald McNary, the vehicle's registered owner and manager of Rally's, had taken an Uber to work earlier that evening, indicating that his girlfriend had taken his car without his knowledge.

Upon locating McNary, he initially told police that someone had stolen his car, contradicting information provided by the witness and other evidence from the crash site. He allegedly told police that was he was outside the business when the theft occurred.

Ultimately, detectives reviewed surveillance video that showed Glover, identified as McNary’s girlfriend, at the scene of the crash. Video also showed McNary inside Rally's during that timeframe.

Cell phone records for Glover also placed her at or near both the Rally's location before and after the crash, correlating with video evidence.

A warrant for Glover and McNary's arrests was issued Feb. 7.