Two dead after being stabbed on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are dead after being stabbed on the west side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were initially dispatched to Eskenazi Hospital around 2:30 a.m. on a report of two people stabbed.

When officers arrived, they located two adult males with puncture wounds. One of the victims was in critical condition and one victim was awake and breathing. Unfortunately, both victims were later pronounced deceased, police said.

Police gathered information that led them to believe the stabbing happened in the 800 block of North High School Road during a fight.

Officers who were called to the fight could confirm the information to the officers at the hospitals.

A homicide investigation is now underway. Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Steven Gray at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Steven.Gray@indy.gov.