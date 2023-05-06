Two dead in double shooting on Indy's near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people died overnight in Indy after a double shooting on the near northside early Saturday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers arrived to to E. 21st Street & Central Avenue on a report of a person shot after 12:30 am.

Police said they found two victims with gunshot wounds located near but not in MLK Park.

The victims, a male and a female, were both pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Det. Colton Smith at (317) 327-7435 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 327-TIPS.

