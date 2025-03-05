Two dead in early morning shooting in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG — A shooting in Brownsburg left two men dead in the early morning hours on Wednesday, police said.

According to the Brownsburg Police Department, officers heard gunshots in the 300 block of Acre Avenue shortly after 2:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, two males were located deceased with gunshot wounds.

Police said a person of interest has been detained, and there is no danger to the public at this time.

The department did not provide any additional information but said an investigation is active and on going.