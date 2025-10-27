Two endangered tortoises stolen from Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are asking for the public's help finding two critically endangered tortoises stolen from the Indianapolis Zoo earlier this month.

The theft occurred sometime between 10 a.m. on October 11 and 10 a.m. on October 12, according to investigators with the Capitol Police Section of the Indiana State Police.

Both stolen species are listed as critically endangered: an Egyptian tortoise and a Northern Spider tortoise. Both animals are microchipped for identification purposes, and the Egyptian tortoise has a prominent scar on its underside.

WRTV

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Capitol Police at (317) 234-2131 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).

Police say no additional information is currently available for release as the investigation continues.