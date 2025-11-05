Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two found dead at New Castle residence

NEW CASTLE — Two people were found dead Wednesday at a residence in New Castle, police said.

New Castle Police Department responded to 2525 S. 23rd Street on a report of two deceased individuals. Officers confirmed both people were dead upon arrival.

The deceased were identified as residents Nicholas Neal, 33, and Sheri Burgess, 77.

The Henry County Coroner's Office responded to the scene. Autopsies are pending.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and believe this is an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

