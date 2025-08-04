Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsCrime

Actions

Two found dead in Greenwood home

thumbnail_IMG_7403.jpg
WRTV
thumbnail_IMG_7403.jpg
Posted
and last updated

GREENWOOD — Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a Greenwood home on Monday.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a welfare check at a residence in the 600 block of Greenway Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two individuals dead inside the home.

Due to the state of decomposition, authorities have found it challenging to identify the deceased. Right now, the cause of death is still undetermined.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police are currently awaiting a search warrant to re-enter the property and gather more evidence.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.