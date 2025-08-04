Two found dead in Greenwood home

GREENWOOD — Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a Greenwood home on Monday.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a welfare check at a residence in the 600 block of Greenway Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two individuals dead inside the home.

Due to the state of decomposition, authorities have found it challenging to identify the deceased. Right now, the cause of death is still undetermined.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police are currently awaiting a search warrant to re-enter the property and gather more evidence.

