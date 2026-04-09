Two Indiana sheriffs, jail matron charged in public integrity investigations

INDIANAPOLIS – Two Indiana sheriffs and a jail matron have been charged in connection with two separate criminal investigations, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Means announced Thursday.

Dubois County Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter was charged with:

Three counts of False Informing (B misdemeanors)

Official Misconduct (Level 6 felony)

Clinton County Sheriff Richard Kelly was charged with:

Two counts of Aiding, Inducing, or Causing Fraud (Level 5 felonies)

Aiding, Inducing, or Causing Theft (Level 5 felony)

Official Misconduct (Level 6 felony)

Clinton County Jail Matron Ashley Kelly was charged with:



Two counts of Fraud (Level 5 felonies)

Theft (Level 5 felony)

Official Misconduct (Level 6 felony)



The Kellys were accused of the misappropriation of funds from the Indiana State Police Pension Trust.

According to court documents, Ashley Kelly has been on disability from the Indiana State Police since 2015. Police said she claimed a neck injury prevented her from police work.

Investigators found evidence contradicting her disability claims. Video allegedly shows her working out with weights. Photos show her carrying children and participating in law enforcement activities.

Police said Kelly received more than $205,000 in disability payments between 2021 and 2026.

In the Kleinhelter case, investigators found the sheriff used jail commissary funds for personal expenses. These included golf outings and meals for his wife and airline tickets for a canceled Dubai trip, police said.

Court documents show Kleinhelter received a $14,747 refund for canceled airline tickets. He allegedly waited seven months before returning the money to the commissary fund.

When question by investigators, Kleinhelter allegedly made false statements about the expenses and his wife's status as a special deputy.

"Public corruption is a priority for this office," said Prosecutor Mears. "We are proud to have partnered with the Indiana State Police on these investigations. Charging a sitting sheriff is a serious matter, but public servants, particularly those in law enforcement, have an obligation to maintain the highest standards of integrity. These allegations reflect a fundamental violation of public trust."

Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal said if the defendants are found guilty, "it is the kind of embarrassment that hurts all Sheriffs in Indiana who follow the law.”

A charge is merely an accusation, and the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.