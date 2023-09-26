Officer-involved shooting leaves suspect dead on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — ISP and IMPD Officers are responding to an officer-involved shooting that left one dead on Indy's northeast side on Tuesday.
The shooting occurred at the intersection of 40th and Keystone Avenue around 4:40 p.m.
According to ISP, two IMPD officers and one Indiana State Police trooper engaged with an armed male suspect.
Preliminary information suggests the suspect exited his vehicle with a weapon. Three officers then fired shots. The suspect died at the scene.
No officers were injured in the incident.
"This is still very early in the investigation and we still have a lot of questions," said ISP Trooper Perrine.
Another update is expected at 6:30 p.m.