Officer-involved shooting leaves suspect dead on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — ISP and IMPD Officers are responding to an officer-involved shooting that left one dead on Indy's northeast side on Tuesday.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of 40th and Keystone Avenue around 4:40 p.m.

According to ISP, two IMPD officers and one Indiana State Police trooper engaged with an armed male suspect.

Preliminary information suggests the suspect exited his vehicle with a weapon. Three officers then fired shots. The suspect died at the scene.

No officers were injured in the incident.

ISP & @IMPDnews on the scene of a shooting near N 40th and N Keystone Ave. @wrtv



So far ISP says:

- Adult male exited a vehicle with a gun

- At least 3 officers fired shots

- The suspect does have gunshot wounds and died

- No officers were injured

Another update coming at 6:30 pic.twitter.com/4vPJSHUM29 — Megan Shinn (@MeganShinn) September 26, 2023

"This is still very early in the investigation and we still have a lot of questions," said ISP Trooper Perrine.

Another update is expected at 6:30 p.m.