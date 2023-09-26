Watch Now
Officer-involved shooting leaves suspect dead on Indy's northeast side

According to Indiana State Police, two IMPD officers and one ISP trooper engaged with an armed male suspect.
Posted at 4:57 PM, Sep 26, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — ISP and IMPD Officers are responding to an officer-involved shooting that left one dead on Indy's northeast side on Tuesday.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of 40th and Keystone Avenue around 4:40 p.m.

According to ISP, two IMPD officers and one Indiana State Police trooper engaged with an armed male suspect.

Preliminary information suggests the suspect exited his vehicle with a weapon. Three officers then fired shots. The suspect died at the scene.

No officers were injured in the incident.

"This is still very early in the investigation and we still have a lot of questions," said ISP Trooper Perrine.

Another update is expected at 6:30 p.m.

