Two injured, one critical in shooting at East 10th Street gas station

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured in a shooting at a near east side gas station on Sunday night.

According to Officer William Young, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's Public Information Officer, police were called to an Arlo gas station, located at 10th Street and Parker Avenue, on a report of a person shot around 8:30 p.m. when they located two victims.

One of the victims, a woman, is in critical condition after being shot multiple times, according to IMPD officers on the scene. She was transported to Eskenazi.

Night watch detectives have responded to the scene.

WRTV will update this article with more information as it becomes available.