Two juveniles arrested for arson in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY — Two juveniles were arrested for an arson last month in Vigo County.

The Sept. 23, 2021 incident occurred when Trooper Gerald Stump with the Putnamville State Police Post responded to a house fire located in the 1100 block of North Pointer Street in Terre Haute.

When he arrived, he spoke with members of the Seelyville Fire Department who told him that the home was abandoned and without electricity. This led them to believe that the fire was possibly arson.

Stump also spoke with witnesses in the area who said they said two juveniles running from the residence prior to them seeing smoke.

Detectives Jason Schofstall and Angie Hahn with the Putnamville State Police Post took over the investigation. During the course of the investigation, they discovered two juveniles allegedly broke into the unoccupied home, damaged the property within in the residence and then set it on fire from the inside.

An arrest warrant was issued for the juveniles' arrest by the Vigo County Juvenile Court. Both juveniles were taken into custody without incident and taken to the Vigo County Juvenile Detention Center where they remain.