Two killed in double shooting at east side hair salon

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were killed in a double shooting at a hair salon on the east side Sunday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 10000 block of E. Washington Street for reports of shot fired around 3:20 a.m.

Police said when they arrived, they found an adult male and female inside of the New Look Hair Salon at 10041 E. Washington Street. Both victims were suffering from gunshot injuries.

Medics arrived and pronounced both victims as dead, police said.

Homicide detectives learned that a gathering took place at the business when it was closed. The shooting occurred during the gathering.

Detectives said they have applied for a search warrant to go inside the business and do more investigating but so far they have not released any additional information.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Detective Gary Toms at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Gary.Toms@indy.gov.