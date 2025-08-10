Two killed in Owen County shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were fatally shot in Owen County on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Owen County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred around 3:42 p.m. at a residence north of Spencer. Deputies arrived at the scene to find 61-year-old Jefferey Fauber and 41-year-old Grantham Adam Chandler lying in a driveway, both of whom appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced dead shortly after law enforcement's arrival.

As the investigation continued, law enforcement officials identified a person of interest in Morgan County. Owen County Sheriff Ryan White confirmed that this individual is a juvenile, and due to their age, no further identifying details could be released.

Around 4 p.m., officers from the Martinsville Police Department responded to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office after a juvenile walked in and reported a criminal incident in Owen County. The subject was detained and identified as a male, but police did not confirm any direct connection to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to gather more information about the incident.