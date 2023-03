INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have been shot and killed in Indianapolis, according to IMPD.

The first shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 3100 block of North Sherman Drive.

The second shooting happened minutes later in the 3600 block of Chatsbee Court. That's near 38th Street and High School Road.

WRTV

WRTV has a crew on the way to the scene and is working to get more information.

No information on the victims or possible suspects has been released.