Two men sentenced in 2020 murder of 15-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men charged in connection to the death of Peter Lambermont, 15, in 2020 have been sentenced.

Jakeb Wells was sentenced to 50 years after being convicted of murder and carrying a handgun without a license, Prosecutor Ryan Mears said.

On Jan. 4, 2020, Lambermont was found shot in the 3100 block of Priscilla Avenue, near East 30th Street and North Arlington Avenue.

Investigators said cell phone and social media account activity showed that Wells and Treshawn Davidson lured Lambermont out to confront him over a gun he had allegedly taken from them.

Prosecutors say a search warrant was executed on Wells’ Snapchat account, where a video from the day after the murder showed Wells pointing a firearm and rapping about killing someone he knew.

Davidson's murder charge was dismissed during a plea agreement, online court records show. As part of that agreement, Davidson pled guilty to theft of a firearm and assisting a criminal and was sentenced to four years of home detention.

Davidson also testifed at Wells' trial, prosecutors said.

