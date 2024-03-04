Two men sentenced to combined 98 years in prison for 2022 smoke shop murder

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men will serve a combined 98 years in prison for their roles in the 2022 shooting death of Eric Peer at a north side smoke shop.

On April 23, 2022, Jalen Frierson and Hakeem Jackson entered a smoke shop on N. College Ave. where Preer was working.

They can be seen on security footage approaching the victim before firing multiple shots and killing Preer.

After the shooting the two men hopped in a vehicle and fled the scene. They were later apprehended after a brief pursuit with law enforcement.

Jackson was taken into custody and the murder weapon, a 9mm handgun was located inside the vehicle.

In February, Frieson was convicted of two counts of murder and attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. The jury ruled he was guilty-as-charged after a three-day trial.

Frierson was sentenced to 81 years with 76 years to be executed in the Indiana Department of Correction and five years of work release. He will serve an additional five years in prison for a violation of probation.

Hakeem Jackson was also charged for his role in the crime. He pleaded guilty to attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and unlawful possession of a serious violent felon.

Jackson was sentenced to 21 years with 17 years to be executed in the Indiana Department of Correction.

Prosecutor Mears released the following statement after the conviction:

“Eric Preer was a son, a father, an uncle, and a friend, who was simply working to provide for himself and his family when he was senselessly killed. I commend the deputy prosecutors, investigators, and witnesses for their contributions that led to justice for Preer and his family, who have endured such tragedy.”