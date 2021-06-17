Two more people charged in connection with 2020 murder of Chris Beaty

INDIANAPOLIS — Two additional people have charged in connection with the 2020 murder of Chris Beaty.

On Tuesday, a Marion County Grand Jury has indicted Alijah Jones and Nakeyah Shields on charges of felony murder for Beaty's death and five counts of armed robbery and attempted armed robbery in connection with suspected robberies of six other people that occurred the same evening as Beaty's death.

Law enforcement did not disclose the indictment until Thursday when both Shields and Jones were taken into custody, WRTV Investigates Rafael Sanchez has learned. The Marion County court unsealed the records following the records which then made the latest developments in this case public.

Marcus Anderson was charged with murder, felony murder, and pointing a firearm in December 2020 in connection with Beaty's death.

Beaty, 38, was outside his apartment building near Talbot and Vermont St. on May 30, 2020, when witnesses say he walked into a robbery.

"We believe Chris Beaty was shot and killed doing what we know to be his nature - taking care of his neighbors and his city," Prosecutor Mears said in a press release issued Thursday. "I would like to thank the Beaty family for the tremendous example they've set during this difficult time. His death, and the loss to Indianapolis, has had a lasting impact on so many."

Well known in the Indianapolis community, Beaty was a business owner, former IU football player and Cathedral High School graduate. Now, the two schools have created scholarships in his name. A new endowed football scholarship at IU and tuition assistance grant to one incoming freshman every four years at Cathedral High School.

"His friends and family have asked us to 'live like Chris' by standing up for what is right and to live every day to the fullest," Mears said. "As we recover from the pandemic and face so many other challenges of violence and inequity, our city needs us to live like Chris now more than ever."

