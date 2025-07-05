Two people critically injured from shooting at Eagle Creek Park

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in critical condition following a shooting at Eagle Creek Park on Friday evening, IMPD said.

According to police, officers located two victims, identified as adult males, near the water at the 7100 block of Lafayette Road near Traders Lane, just before 8 p.m.

The victims were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

IMPD said witnesses at the scene provided descriptions so police could create a perimeter and search the area.

At this time, police say they have detained three persons of interest. IMPD officers at the scene emphasized the persons of interest are not suspects at this time.

IMPD encourages anyone with information about this incident to come forward.